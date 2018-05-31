MFA: Azerbaijan is ready for substantive talks to achieve progress on resolving Nagorno- Karabakh conflict

© Report

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is ready for substantive talks to achieve progress on resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

The Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev told to Report, commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Minister.

"The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan is ready for substantive negotiations to achieve progress in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict. It should be ensured withdrawing of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and return displaced people to their native lands through substantive negotiations. We will inform the media in the case of proposals on holding meeting related to negotiations” he noted.

Notably, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan claimed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan could meet in the coming weeks.