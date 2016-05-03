MFA: Armenia's recognition of so-called regime means to end OSCE Minsk Group process by official Yerevan

'It is offence towards Minsk Group process, its co-chairs and entire international community'

Baku. 3 May. REPORT. AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has commented on the proposal of Armenian MPs on recognition of independence of Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenian government.

Report informs, the spokesman of the MFA Hikmat Hajiyev said that Armenia's recognition of the so-called regime, established in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, means to end the Minsk Group process by official Yerevan, in which case the Minsk Group will has no mandate to hold negotiations: 'It is an offence towards Minsk Group process, its co-chairs and entire international community and extreme example of arbitrariness. International community must demonstrate adequate stand towards such provocations by Armenia'.