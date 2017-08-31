MFA: Armenia’s purpose to cause tension and undermine peace talks

© Report

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ “As the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan reported, the news, circulated by the Armenian Foreign Ministry via Twitter regarding the ceasefire violation during the monitoring conducted in accordance with the mandate of the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office in the direction of Tovuz region of Armenia-Azerbaijan border, is cheap misinformation."

The spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in response to Report’s inquiry.

He highlighted that the Armenian side spreads such misinformation while representatives of the international mission participating in the monitoring have not recorded ceasefire violations: “This is another provocation by Armenia on the eve of the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers held with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs within the next session of the UN General Assembly. The purpose of Armenia is to cause tension this way and undermine negotiations.”