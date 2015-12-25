MFA: Armenia by provocative steps tries to deviate attention from peaceful resolution of conflict

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The real situation is that we are having a war for more than 20 years and ceasefire regime is a relative and we always said that, incidents and violation of ceasefire are taking place because of the Armenian armed forces are illegally present in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia also conducted ethnic cleansing in the territory of Azerbaijan as a result of which 1 mln Azerbaijanis are refugees and IDPs".

Report informs referring to the American television channel i24News head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said that, commenting on the recent tension on the contact line of troops.

"There are very concrete proposals to resolve the conflict based on norms and principles of international law. However, it is a tendency that, before such kind of meetings at the highest level at the level of presidents or foreign ministers Armenia always reserves to provocative actions also makes very provocativerhetoric so that escalates situation and deviate from the core concept of the issue - its occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan" H. Hajiyev said.

H. Hajiyev also noted that Armenia by such means tries to deviate attention from the peaceful resolution of the conflict.