Mevlut Cavusoglu: Armenia must firstly withdraw from occupied territories and to prove not infringe on other lands

Alanya. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We are always with Azerbaijan, in happy and in difficult times ... Armenia should withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Our position on this matter is well known. You know that for the normalization of relations, we put this requirement as a base."

As reporter of the Report News Agency departed to Alanya, Turkey informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said answering questions of reporters.

Turkish Foreign Minister said his country has always been and will be close to Azerbaijan in the issue concerning the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "It would be better if, instead of empty, fictitious claims, Armenia would have thought of withdraw from the occupied territories."

"This is my opinion. This also were declared in the UN resolutions, and documents of other international organizations. Armenia, which occupied the territories is not able to get along with their neighbors. First of all, it must withdraw from the occupied territories and to prove that doesn't infringe on other lands. We are always with Azerbaijan and defend the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.