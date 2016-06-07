Merkel: Russia will play a key role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Russia will play a key role in resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

"Russia, of course, will play a decisive role in resolving the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. There we will use our contacts to support the Russian government, as well as the American and the French, as the co-chairs of the Minsk Group to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh", A.Merkel said on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.