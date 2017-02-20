Member of Indonesian Parliament: UN resolutions on Karabakh useless without coercion

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesia condemns aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian media,Chairman of the Indonesia-Azerbaijan group of bilateral cooperation Meutya Viada Hafid said.

According to her, Armenia committed genocide of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as part of ethnic cleansing.

"Indonesia has always stood against the aggression on the part of anyone, anywhere, not only in Azerbaijan, but also in another country", M.V.Hafid said at the ceremony dedicated to memory of victims of Khojaly genocide in the Indonesian parliament in Jakarta.

The chairman also expressed support for the UN resolution calling for the unconditional withdrawal of all Armenian forces. She recalled that despite the four UN resolutions, Armenia still controls the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas belonging to Azerbaijan.

"I hope that the UN will be able to enforce resolutions that were adopted earlier, because the resolution without coercion is useless", she said.

According to Hafid, Indonesia intends to contribute to Azerbaijan dialogue and cooperation that will strengthen the position of official Baku on the international stage in the settlement of the conflict.

During the event, documentary "Endless Corridor" dedicated to the massacre in Khojaly was demonstrated.