Member of MIA and SSS Joint Investigation Team: 'Investigative measures underway regarding Khojaly tragedy'

Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenians have imposed severe torture towards captives. They committed unbearable torture towards children, older persons and women.'

Report informs, member of the Joint Investigation Team of the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and State Security Service (SSS) Alakbar Khalilov said in the event entitled 'Humanitarian catastrophe on captives and missing persons, hostages in the basis of international law'.

According to him, on the basis of testimonies of Khojaly residents it has been revealed that Armenians peeled skins of captives and hostages, excavated their eyes and burned alive: 'We can talk about it a lot. They opened 17 fires to 5-years-old girl. These tortures were due to they were Azerbaijanis.'

Alakbar Khalilov emphasized currently, 39 persons are wanted for committing Khojaly genocide: '18 of wanted persons are servicemen of 366th motorizedinfantry regiment. Investigative measures are underway at present.'