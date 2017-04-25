Member of UAE General Authority of Youth and Sport Welfare joined “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ International Program coordinator of General Authority of Youth and Sport Welfare of United Arab Emirates Moataz Elnour, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”.

Report informs referring to the platform's press service, the statement says: "I completely support peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I express my respect and support to territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Moreover, I emphasize the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations.

I would like to state the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict. Armenians and Azerbaijanis have lived in peace for centuries. I note with regret that the perception of both nations has formed in the context of war as a result of unresolved conflict. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time.

Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict."