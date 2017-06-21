Member of enemy's sabotage group: Another members took two wounded soldiers and fled back to Armenia's positions - VIDEO

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I am, Zaver Hovhannis Karapetyan was born on 16 November 1974 in the village of Dovekh, Noyemberyan district. Currently I live in the village of Dovekh, Noyemberyan district".

"I'm a resident of the village. I am getting involved in paid combat duty", says Zaver Karapetyan, seized member of the enemy's reconnaissance-sabotage group Zaver Karapetyan, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Report.

Taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, I mean, rainy, cloudy weather and darkness, we moved towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

Our aim was to attack the positions of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces’ units and kill soldiers there.

The two members of our group were injured, and the rest, having taken them, ran towards the Armenian positions.

I mean, the other members of the group, taking the two wounded soldiers, ran in direction of Armenia's positions. I could not escape. And decided to hide. Then the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have seized me”.

Notably, on June 20 in the evening, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to cross the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on the line of confrontation of the troops.

As a result of the actions taken timely, the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces suffered losses and was forced to retreat. One member of the enemy’s reconnaissance group was captured.