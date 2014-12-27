 Top
    Member of Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group captured

    Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group tried to cross the frontline in direction of Aghdam region of Azerbaijan yesterday in the evening. Report informs referring the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Republic.

    According to the Ministry, due to vigilance of Azerbaijan military units on the frontline, attempt of the enemy was revealed and prevented. After a brief firefight, Armenian units suffered heavy loss and retreated. Member of reconnaissance-sabotage group of the enemy, professional military servant, Arsen Eduardovich Baghdasaryan captured.

    Investigation into activities of the captured Armenian serviceman is underway. 

