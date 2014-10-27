 Top
    ​Meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Paris

    There was also a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ A joint meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan with the OSCE Minsk Group was held in Paris. Report informs citing the press service of the head of state, then a bilateral meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was held too.

    Following the outcome of the bilateral meeting, the negotiations among the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and France, with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group were held.

