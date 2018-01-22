Meeting of Steering Committee of Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was held

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The regular meeting of the Steering Committee of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was held.

Report informs referring to the platform's press service.

The meeting was held in round-table format at the office of the International Eurasia Press Foundation (IEPF) under the chairmanship of the Co-Chair of the Civil Peace Platform Rovshan Rzayev. The meeting was attended by the members of the Steering Committee Kamil Salimov, Rizvan Huseynov, Umud Mirzaev, Rovshan Rzayev, Novella Jafarova, and also joined online Rima Sarkisova, Oksana Altunyan, Sergey Simanovsky, Erik Khachaturov, Selin Senocak, coordinator of the Secretariat of the Civil Peace Platform Dilara Afandiyeva and the Public Relations manager Kanan Zulfugarov.

The participants of the meeting honored the memory of those killed in the bloody events on January 20, 1990, with a minute of silence and expressed their condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with this tragedy. During the meeting, the agenda issues were discussed: watching a video about the work of the 1 st General Assembly of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform, the status of registration of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform, the discussion of applications received and the admission of new members, a number of current issues were resolved, and prospects for further work were outlined.

Professor Kamil Salimov spoke with concrete proposals on the activity of the ArmeniaAzerbaijan Civil Peace Platform. The Committee decided to include these proposals in a forward-looking work plan. The candidature for the position of the member of the Central Control Inspection Commission (CCIC) Alexey Frantskevich( «Asociace Pro Modernizace». Czech Republic) was considered and approved.