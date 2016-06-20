 Top
    Meeting of Presidents of Russia and Armenia is held in St. Petersburg

    Sargsyan: The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh should be resolved peacefully

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting between the presidents of Russia and Armenia Vladimir Putin and Serzh Sargsyan began in St. Petersburg within the framework of the discussion of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The Armenian president during a meeting with Russian President stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved exclusively by peaceful means.

    As expected, Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and then all three presidents will have joint talks.

