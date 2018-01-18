Meeting of Azerbaijani FM with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs starts in Krakow

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russian Federation) and Armenian Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan has just started in Krakow, Poland.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the parties will discuss further steps to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also attending the meetings.

Notably, on January 17 a meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was held with the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Krakow.