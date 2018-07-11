Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be held today in Brussels

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ / Meeting of Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be held today in Brussels.

Report informs, the meeting is scheduled within the framework of the NATO summit in the Belgian capital with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk group co – chairs (Igor Popov – Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti – France and Andrew Schaefer-USA). The meeting will also be attended by the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The parties will discuss the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.