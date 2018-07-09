Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be held on July 11 in Brussels

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ / The meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement will be held on July 11 in Brussels. Report informs, foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov told.

According to him, the meeting is scheduled within the framework of the NATO summit in the Belgian capital.

Answering the questions of journalists, the foreign Minister said that the Azerbaijani side expects progress in the negotiations.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also spread information about the upcoming Ministerial meeting.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, under the mediation of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stefan Visconti – France and Andrew Driver – USA) will meet in July 11, 2018 in Brussels. Personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk will also attend the meeting. The meeting will discuss the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.