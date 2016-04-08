 Top
    Medvedev: We hope for longevity of peace established in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russian Prime Minister hopes that the peace agreed in Karabakh will be durable

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We hope for longevity of peace established in Nagorno-Karabakh." Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

    Notably, Russian Prime Minister has arrived in Azerbaijan today, where he plans to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

    A day earlier, Medvedev was on a visit to Yerevan, where he met with his Armenian counterpart and the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

