Medvedev: Relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia equally important for Russia

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia equally important for Russia.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

D.Medvedev said that a strategic partnership is developing between Moscow and Baku: "Our countries have a lot of projects - in the economic, humanitarian, and mass political issues."

"It is obvious that the visit should be used to the maximum for this purpose. Of course, this is not the easiest situation, unfortunately, we have faced with the aggravation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Frankly, we strongly concerned of this situation. Relations with the two countries are extremely important for us. At the same time, we are committed the approaches that have been formulated at the United Nations level, as members of the Minsk group, and as a responsible state, as well permanent member of the Security Council", said D.Medvedev.

Premier Minister hopes to establish sustainable peace in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

'Russia will do everything for the settlement', said the head of government.