Media: OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in the US

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement plan to organize a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in the United States at the IV Nuclear Safety Summit. Report informs, Armenian "Haykakan Zhamanak" daily newspaper, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the publication, co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in particular the United States, have spared no effort to organize the meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the summit.

Notably, December 3, 2015, US President Barack Obama sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to invited him to IV Nuclear Security Summit in Washington from March 31 to April 1.

The invitation to attend the summit also was received bu Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan.

The previous meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators was held on December 19 in Berne, Switzerland.