Media: Data on loss of the Armenian side is many times higher than announced official figures

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Information from the Armenian side on losses as a result of the deterioration of the situation on the contact line of troops, is many times higher than the officially voiced figures. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to data from hospitals, morgues and hospitals, the number of killed Armenian soldiers more than 300 people.

"In the last days of fighting, was made an official statement about our losses, which make up 14 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 29 people and 28 missing. Yes, of course, the management tries to pass the desirable for reality, which is beneficial to them for political stability and of course, to retain its power in the country. If to think logically, the question occurs: "Where are gone the crews of armored vehicles (3 people of each), crews of artillery (3-4 people of each) and military servants on the cutting edge? It makes to think about the real figures", media reports.