Media: Armenia suffers large losses

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani army continuous air striking to the Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

According to media reports, Azerbaijani side took the control on settlements of Seysulan and Talysh, as well as the heights around the village of Talish.

At the same time, the Armenian side suffering huge losses.According to sources, the losses are armored vehicles including approximately 6 tanks and about 12-15 artillery systems, more than a hundred people were killed.