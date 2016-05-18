Medals presented to family members of Azerbaijani servicemen martyred in April battle

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani army's senior lieutenant Mirza Novruzov and soldiers Mushfig Orujov awarded with medal "For Motherland", Kamran Shiraliyev with "Distinction in military service" for fights in early April in the zone of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Medals awarded to soldiers who become martyr on May 18, have been presented to their family members.

M. Novruzov's medal was given to his son Nihat, M.Orujov's medal to his mother Aygun Orujova, K.Shiraliyev's medal presented to his mother, Elmira Shiraliyeva.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerem Veliyev expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said that the Azerbaijani army strengthens every day: "We are able to overcome any provocation."