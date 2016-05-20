 Top
    Medal of serviceman martyred in April battles give to his father - PHOTO

    Ensign Sarkhan Bayramov awarded 'For distinction in military service' 3rd degree medal after death

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serviceman of extended military service in Azerbaijani Armed Forces, ensign Sarkhan Ogtay Bayramov, who martyred preventing provocation of Armenian armed forces on the contact line of the troops in April, has been awarded 'For distinction in military service' 3rd degree medal after death.

    Report informs, medal, awarded to the 23-year-old soldier, presented to his parent during 40th day ceremony in native Zagatala city.

    Officials of the Defense Ministry, Zagatala Region Executive Power, public representatives and relatives attended the ceremony.

    Medal of the martyr, who is one of two servicemen sons of the family, presented to his father. 

