MoD: By false information Armenia tries to cast a shadow over works of international organizations

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Armenia systematically blackmail international organizations through slander.”

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry stated in response to Report’s inquiry.

The ministry informs that next news spread by Armenian media that Azerbaijan supposedly didn’t allow the OSCE mission to visit frontline is absolutely false: “The international mission officially confirmed that the monitoring on the contact line of Azerbaijan and Armenian troops in Terter district of Azerbaijan on May 25, in line with mandate of special envoy of the OSCE acting chairman, was completed without incident.

Armenian side also spread information that monitoring was held in accordance with the schedule and without violations of ceasefire. However, in that statement they claimed as though Azerbaijan didn’t take OSCE mission to the contact line.

We inform that the Armenian side spread similar provocative information also after monitoring in Chamanli village of Agdam on March 1.

Once again we state that, according to monitoring mechanism, the international observers determine their location as well as other details first via radio/phone, then by visual contact themselves. Conduction and finalization of the monitoring are confirmed by field assistants present there. In case of any obstacles caused by one of conflicting sides to the monitoring, those observers are the first to inform on this.

Armenia aims to blackmail international organizations systematically and cast a shadow on their work and damage trust to them by regularly spreading such kind of slandering information”.