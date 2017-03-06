Maxim Shevchenko: Armenia guilty of escalation on frontline and almost not denies it

Moscow. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Revanchist moods in Armenia after the April battles in 2016 played a big role in events of early February.

Member of the Presidential Council of the Russian Federation on the development of civil society and human rights, political analyst Maxim Shevchenko told Report's Moscow correspondent.

"Armenia is guilty of the escalation on the frontline and almost not denies it", M. Shevchenko said.

In his opinion, one of the causes of conflict flare-ups carried out the so-called "referendum" in Nagorno-Karabakh with the participation of the ultra-European "observers".

The second reason for the Board member called presence in Armenia "certain revanchist" after the April battles in 2016.

Expert expressed his opinion that the main enemy of Armenia not Azerbaijan but Turkey: "The historical conflict of the Armenian public is a factor of national identity. Since Azerbaijan is perceived by Armenians as Turkey's ally, the shells fired on Azerbaijan, in general, are shells fired on Erdogan", stated the analyst.

M. Shevchenko stressed that the balancing of Moscow in Karabakh conflict may be strategically wrong but justified in terms of ensuring necessary balance for Russia.

"I think that the Minsk Group has exhausted itself, primarily because of the US position. Americans are absolutely not interested in peace in the Caucasus. I believe that only triple alliance between Russia, Turkey and Iran can bring lasting peace to the region, including area of the Karabakh conflict", he emphasized.