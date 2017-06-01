Matthew Bryza: Karabakh conflict settlement needs higher level talks to achieve progress

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Higher level talks with the participation of foreign ministers and presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries required to achieve progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement".

Report informs, former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, ex-US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said.

According to him, US and Russian presidents can play an important role in this issue.

M. Bryza noted the framework of the talks, which is Madrid document, and said that the process hadn't further progressed: "Participation of the leaders of third countries is essential, which foreign players gather together to call the sides to definitive reconciliation and require settlement of the process within the framework of the regulation achieved so far".