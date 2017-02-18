Media: Death cases are not investigated in the Armenian army

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cases of bad relations between military servicemen in Armenian Army have increased. Death facts are concealed, law enforcement agencies don’t conduct investigations, killers of associates are not held accountable.

Report informs referring to Armlur.am, despite regular publications in Armenian media outlets on the issue, law enforcement agencies are rejecting the cases.

According to information, Hayk Seyranyan, who killed his associate Arman Gandilyan at one of frontline positions of one of military units of separatist regime in Madagiz settlement of Karabakh on September 7, 2016, wasn’t held accountable and was released.

Father of died serviceman, Alik Gandilyan told local media that his son’s murderer Hayk Seyranyan, despite admitting his guilt, no criminal accusation was filed against him: “Investigator and prosecutor told me that as this case ended up with death wasn’t committed intentionally, such cases are not sent to court”.

A.Gandilyan noted that although many incidents in the army ending up with light injuries are sent to courts, none was held accountable for death of his son”.

Notably, Hayk Seyranyan accused of killing his associate, told law enforcement agencies that he mixed Arman Gandilyan with opposite side soldier and killed him firing using automatic gun AKS.

Notably, incident took place at 00:50 night during combat duty. Belongings of died serviceman were stolen by his associates several days before the incident.