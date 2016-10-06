Martyred Azerbaijani serviceman buried - PHOTO

Barda. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Martyres servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces was buried in Barda region of Azerbaijan. Karabakh bureau of Report informs, an extended serviceman Sahil Sahib Mammadov was buried in the Soghanverdilar village cemetery of the region.

The martyr's funeral attended by officials of Barda Executive Power, Defense Ministry and the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, representatives of the local community.

Notably, the serviceman, who voluntarily went to military service 10 months ago, heroically martyred near Fuzuli region while preventing diversions of Armenian units.