Martyred Azerbaijani soldier buried in Neftchala

Neftchala. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Soldier of Azerbaijani Army, 23 years old Menefov Ibrahim Mohsum martyred as a result of the gross violation of the ceasefire by the units of the armed forces of Armenia was buried in Seyiddlar cemetery in Banka settlement of Neftchala district today.

Lowland regions Bureau of Report News Agency informs, Head of the Executive Authority, community representatives, rural residents, fellow soldiers and officers attended funeral rites.