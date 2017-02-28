Martyred serviceman Zulfu Gadimov buried - PHOTO

Beylagan. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Martyred serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Zulfu Rahim Gadimov was buried.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, Z.Gadimov, resident of Marzili village, Aghdam district, which is under Armenian occupation, was buried in the Alley of Martyrs in Beylagan district, where he lived.

The funeral ceremony was attended by the Defense Ministry officials, employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, local community and relatives of the martyr. Martyr was buried after salute.

Rest in Peace!