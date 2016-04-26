Maria Zakharova: CSTO monitors the situation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Organization of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) monitors the situation along the contact line in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during "Security Jam" an online debate, organized by the think tank "The Friends of Europe".

According to her, the CSTO supports measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime.

Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to avoid actions that could undermine progress on a political settlement of the conflict.