Maria Zakharova: "We want Azerbaijan and Armenia to develop their relations with each other"

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia makes great effort for the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, official representative of Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said.

"We want that two nations to resolve this bloody problem and secondly, we intend to develop relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia. We also want Azerbaijan and Armenia to develop their relations with each other and our goal is not to extend the settlement of the conflict, but to solve it as soon as possible” she noted.

Commenting on possible meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Zakharova said that it is necessary to apply to the foreign diplomatic department of the two countries on this issue.