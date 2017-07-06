 Top
    Maria Zakharova: Russia has a special control over Nagorno-Karabak conflict issue

    Everything is done to ensure that in the event of an aggravation, to return it back to settlement

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia has a special control over the issue in connection with the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh”.

    Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

    Answering a question about whether Russia will submit new proposals on the settlement of the conflict at the forthcoming OSCE Ministerial Council, Zakharova added that everything is being done to bring the situation back to the settlement: "Russia will continue to do so".

