Maria Zakharova: Meeting of Russian and Azerbaijani FMs not ruled out

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "If necessary and time permits, it is possible to hold such a meeting."

Report informs, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said commenting on meeting of Russian FM Sergei Lavrov and Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg on December 8.

According to her, no certain date scheduled for such a meeting, however, as you know a large number of meetings are held in the framework of such a large forum. If necessary and time permits, it is possible to hold such a meeting," M.Zakharova said.

Speaking about possible meeting between the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries' Foreign Ministers with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs regarding settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, M.Zakharova added that possibility of such a meeting was discussed.

"For now, it's just a discussion about the possibility of holding a meeting," she stressed.