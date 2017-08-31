Zakharova: News on ceasefire violation in course of OSCE monitoring should be investigated by experts

© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova commented on the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the ceasefire violation during the monitoring conducted by the OSCE towards Tovuz region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Report informs, at the briefing, Maria Zakharova said that on this occasion, experts should assess, having examined circumstances on the spot.

"Russia during the exacerbation of the situation called on the parties to maintain balanced approach, the purpose of which would be not to aggravate the situation, but to move towards a political settlement," she said.

M. Zakharova also said that at the moment there is no information on the preparation of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia for organization of the meeting of heads of two states.