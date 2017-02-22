March to be organized to 'Mother's Cry' monument on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 22 February.REPORT.AZ/ "We are also guilty of the Khojaly genocide. Because our memory is very poor. Armenian massacres against Azerbaijanis have not began since 1988, but since early 20th century".

Report informs, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said at a scientific-practical conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Kh.Valiyev said that he conducted himself criminal cases related to Armenians in Ganja City Prosecutor's Office: "I had been reviewing all criminal case of them and completed".

According to him, the Azerbaijani people will not give up its lands anymore: "The people have already awaken, we live in an independent state. Everyone is aware of events in Khojaly. We hope these cases will soon be heard at the International Military Tribunal. Earlier, an investigation was not carried out properly. The case on the Khojaly tragedy has been pending since 2005. Special Investigation department established for this purpose. The gravest events have been revealed".

Kh.Valiyev stated that billions of damage caused as a result of the occupation of the territories: "We are carrying out assessment works with experts. We will liberate our lands, when we think just about it. Everybody in Azerbaijan forgets these events after marking February 26 Khojaly Genocide, March 31 massacre. It is not right to be remembered only by a calendar. We must do our best to liberate our lands, propaganda must be conducted. It is not lost that comes at last. We will liberate our lands. Today, Azerbaijan is quite powerful. We are able to free our lands, if some foreign countries give opportunity. We have no right to press this issue on the next generation".

He noted that on February 26, a march headed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be organized to the "Mother's Cry" monument: "Relevant instructions have been given. All state agencies will participate in the march".