Mammadyarov: Talks on Karabakh settlement will intensify after elections

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ The negotiation process on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be intensified after the elections.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters.

He recalled that such an agreement was reached within the last visit of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region.

Commenting on possibility of a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in near future, Mammadyarov said that it could be held later:

"It's too early to talk about this now, because after the elections a government will be formed."