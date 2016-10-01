Malena Mard: "Europe wants to see comprehensive peace agreement on Nagorno Karabakh conflict"

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Europe wants to see a comprehensive peace agreement on Karabakh.

Report informs, the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said.

According to her, reaching such an agreement is possible through contacts between people.

Reminding that the OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in the issue of the Karabakh conflict, M. Mard expressed satisfaction with the resumption of contacts between the EU and Azerbaijan on the level of sub-committees, as the first meeting will take place in mid-October.