Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Union supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Malena Mard told journalists.

She noted that, the status quo is not sustainable and we must move forward towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

She recalled that this issue was in the focus of the recent visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

The Ambassador stressed that the EU supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

M. Mard also said that EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber, who is "very active" is expected to arrive in the region in the coming days, which reflects the EU's attention to this conflict.Malena Mard: EU supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan