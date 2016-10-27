Malena Mard: EU supports talks on Karabakh settlement within OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The European Union supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and talks in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group."

Report informs, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard said, commenting on visit of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber to Baku.

"Salber visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on a regular basis as part of his mandate, the special representative, carrying out support for peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, of course, for the EU it is important to be in contact with both sides", M. Mard said.