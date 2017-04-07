Malena Mard: EU has firm position amid Karabakh conflict issue

© Report.az

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The EU has a firm position on the Karabakh conflict issue, status quo is unacceptable."

Report informs, the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

The ambassador stressed that the European Union supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group: "I know that the co-chairs have recently visited the region. In addition, our Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Herbert Salber also deals with the Karabakh conflict problem."