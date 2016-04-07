 Top
    ​Major-General Natig Aliyev: The enemy fired on sanitary medical car - PHOTOS

    No one injured during the incident

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite the agreement on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities of the parties, Armenian Armed Forces keep firing on our positions in different directions and residential settlements".

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On April 7, as a result of violation of ceasefire by the enemy in Goranboy-Agdere direction the sanitary medical car, which was evacuating and rescuing wounded and injured civilians, was fired.

    As a result, in spite of serious damage to the car, fortunately, nobody was injured. This act committed by Armenians is a gross violation of international law.

