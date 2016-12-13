Lukashevich: OSCE MG co-chairs can meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group can meet with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in near future.

Report informs, Russia’s official representative in the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told portal Moscow-Baku.

He recalled that the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers with foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries in format of "3+2" on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg did not take place, but meeting of the OSCE MG co-chairs with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is expected.

A. Lukashevich commented on question of effectiveness of the OSCE Minsk Group activity: "I want to immediately rule out criticizing the OSCE Minsk Group that some member states do. I think, year 2016 showed that the Minsk Group is an effective mechanism for movement in the direction of finding solutions to major problems of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, in support of those activities that are carried out by presidents and foreign ministers of the co-chairing countries, which greatly helps to solve the most difficult tasks to promote political settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The co-chairs work smoothly, even if substantively to take the OSCE activity, where position of Russi, United States and France are sometimes diametrically opposed. The colleagues have found a middle ground there, they understand each other."