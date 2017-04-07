Lukashenko: Conflicts on territory of CIS countries not solved due to difference of interests

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The CIS should make more efforts to resolve unsettled conflicts, including in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the TV channel Mir.

"If we solved the Transnistrian problem in the framework of the CIS, the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, the problem of Donbass in Ukraine today, listen, well, then we need to erect a monument to the Commonwealth of Independent States somewhere in the center of the Eurasian space. But we do not. And sometimes we do not because we can not do it, but because we have different interests, and we have to solve the problem, "A. Lukashenko stated.

According to him, the issue of resolving conflicts must be based on people's interests.