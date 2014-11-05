Lidington: "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a human tragedy"

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that lasts for 20 years is a human tragedy," UK Minister for European Affairs David Lidington said, Report informs.

The minister noted that today during the visit to Azerbaijan he met with IDPs.

"Casualties occur on both sides of the frontline," he stressed.

"The issue of the stability in the region is a matter of concern for all European countries," Minister stated. Lidington said that countries should strengthen efforts to resolve the conflict.

The minister also stressed the need to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the importance of establishing people to people contacts between the conflicting parties.