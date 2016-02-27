Leyla Aliyeva attended London commemoration of Khojaly genocide victims

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Khojaly commemoration concert organized by the European Azerbaijan Society was held in London, UK within the “Justice for Khojaly” International Awareness Campaign.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The event brought together officials, as well as employees of Azerbaijan`s Embassy to UK, friends of Azerbaijan and music-lovers, public figures, compatriot living in UK, representatives of the Azerbaijani Organizations operated in London.

Director of the European Azerbaijan Society Lionel Zetter spoke about the Khojaly massacre provided an insight into the causes and consequences of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Society Tale Heydarov said as the result of Armenian military aggression, more than one million Azerbaijanis became IDPs and refugees, the 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s territories were occupied by Armenia.

Tale Heydarov highlighted the “Justice for Khojaly” International Awareness Campaign initiated by Islamic Conference Youth Forum's General Coordinator, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. The Chairman spoke about the successfully works carried out within the Campaign in popularization of Azerbaijan`s realities in international arena.

The concert featured performances by Rafiq Rustamov (Azerbaijani tar); the Deco Ensemble, led by Sabina Rakcheyeva (violin); Nazrin Rashidova (violin); Jamal Aliyev (cello); Ayyan Salahova and Gunel Mirzayeva (pianos); and Seljan Nasibli (soprano).

The concert commemorated the lives of the 613 civilian men, women and children who were the victims of the Khojaly Massacre, which occurred on 26 February 1992.