Lawmaker: If Paris-Moscow relations restored, Karabakh settlement may seem to be possible

© Report

Paris. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "I am disappointed with the failure to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

French lawmaker Andre Ville told the Western European bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, the fact that Azerbaijan has not been able to return its own lands for more than 20 years causes concern: "France has been co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group for many years. I am very surprised that despite this, it did not achieve the conflict's settlement. I voted for the new French President Emmanuel Macron and I very much believe in him. I like both his domestic and foreign policies. In a short period of his presidency, he showed that he has the skills, energy and vision to solve unresolved problems. Emmanuel Macron within 6 months found an opportunity to tackle all pressing issues in the world”.

A. Ville noted that the events in Syria, Iraq, the fight against terrorism are important international issues: "At the same time, the new president of France leaves the arena in the Syrian issue. I believe that the goal of this is to restore relations with Russia and resolve conflicts peacefully, through negotiation. If the French and Russian co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group restore mutual relations based on trust, the solution to the Karabakh conflict may be possible”.