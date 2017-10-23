Lawmaker Aydin Mirzezade writes a book about killed baby girl Zahra Guliyeva

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Published a book "A year and a half-old Zahra Guliyeva tragedy by Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan" by Aydin Mirzezade, the Chief of Political Analysis and Forecasting Department of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Executive Secretariat, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Defence, Security and Fight against Corruption.

Report informs, the book was devoted to baby girl Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, who were killed during the attack of Armenian armed forces on Alikhanli village of the Fuzuli region on July 4, 2017.

The book's advisor is Ali Hasanov, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Affairs.

The publication outlines the attitude of the world and the Azerbaijani public to the tragic incident that characterizes the severe situation arising as a result of the continued military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

The book features attitudes of the official authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia based on the official materials, reaction of international organizations and foreign officials to the incident.

The book of 11 chapters, 288 pages with 500 editions also contains materials, referring to the official information, about the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and atrocities committed by Armenian armed forces against children during the conflict.

Notably, materials by Report News Agency and a number of local and foreign media were used in the book.