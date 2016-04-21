Lavrov will offer in Yerevan Russia's developments on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take to Yerevan some achievements to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mariya Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Sergei Lavrov doesn't travel anywhere empty-handed. I can't say that this is a plan, program, project, document. I think it would be wrong. We are talking about certain developments on discussion of different ideas for the conflict settlement", said M .Zakharova.