    Lavrov will offer in Yerevan Russia's developments on Karabakh settlement

    Mariya Zakharova: Sergei Lavrov doesn't travel anywhere empty-handed

    Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take to Yerevan some achievements to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mariya Zakharova said at a briefing.

    "Sergei Lavrov doesn't travel anywhere empty-handed. I can't say that this is a plan, program, project, document. I think it would be wrong. We are talking about certain developments on discussion of different ideas for the conflict settlement", said M .Zakharova.

